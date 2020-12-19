Wagon repair workshop to become operational soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 December 2020 00:56 IST

Tender to be floated to award contract for its operation

The wagon repair workshop (WRS) at Vadlapudi, located in the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), is set to become operational soon with tender being floated to award the contract for its operationalisation.

The work on the WRS, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹213.97 crore allocated in the 2015-16 Railway Budget, was completed in December last.

The WRS, set up in an extent of 203 acres of land, is equipped to repair 200 wagons a month. It has a three-line interchange yard, a station building, and has about 20 km total length of railway track within the WRS. An administration building and staff quarters have been constructed on a 57-acre site adjacent to the WRS complex.

The WRS will prevent the idle movement of empty rakes from Visakhapatnam, which is a wagon generation point, in view of the large number of industries and two ports. These wagons carry goods from ports to the hinterland and bring raw material from different places to the industries in the city and district. A large number of wagons had to be moved hundreds of km away for repairs and periodic overhaul. This can be avoided once the WRS starts functioning.

Two-way movement

“A modern Automatic Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), open gantry, turntables, paint booths and drying booths for quick drying, and an imported road-cum-rail shunter, which can move both on roads and on rails to shunt wagons, are some of the salient features of the workshop,” says Joint General Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) G.N. Murthy.

The 700-metre-long shed facilitates two-way movement of the wagons. On completion of the repairs to the wagon body or under carriage, the wagons would be taken to the paint booths and later to the drying ovens for quick drying.

“A tender will be floated for awarding the contract for operation of WRS to a PSU which has the expertise to take up such work,” Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava told The Hindu, when asked about the delay in commencement of the workshop.