Wagon POH to be completed by 2019

The renovated Central Foot Over Bridge (Central FOB) at Visakhapatnam Railway Station was partially opened to public a few days ago. The FOB is being widened and renovated to meet the demand in view of the increasing footfalls at the station.

The first phase of the renovated/widened FOB was commissioned a day ahead of schedule. The renovated FOB connects Platform-8 to PF-4, 5, 6 and 7. The balance work, connecting PF-4 and 5 to PF-1, will be commissioned by March 31, 2018.

Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur attributed the delay in the completion of the FOB work to the presence of rocky structures on the ground below the platform. The rocks cannot be blasted as it could result in damage to the railway station building.

Workers were seen providing the roof over the FOB towards the end of PF-4. The widened FOB sported a new look and passengers were seen freely moving from PF-8 to PF-4.

The Rail-bus service in the Bobbili-Salur Section of Waltair Division has also resumed from Monday (Jan 1). The Rail-bus, which was non-operational for the past six months on the Bobilili - Salur section, was renovated and repaired.

“The survey, on the proposed third line from Visakhapatnam to Gopalapatnam, which was sanctioned in the last budget, is yet to begin,” the Divisional Railway Manager told The Hindu.

“The non-interlocking works at Simhachalam North Station are on and when completed it would ease the movement of trains moving on the main line towards Bhubaneswar.”

“The foundation stone for construction of a Wagon POH workshop at Vadlapudi, located in GVMC limits, was already laid. The contract was awarded and the work has already begun and is scheduled for completion in mid-2019,” Mr. Mathur added.