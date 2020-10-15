Wage pact reached in Coromandel Fertilisers

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 October 2020 00:51 IST

A new wage agreement was reached between the Coromandel Fertilisers Employees Union and Coromandel International Limited management in presence of the Joint Commissioner of Labour Mallesh Kumar on Wednesday.

The new wage agreement entitles each worker to a hike of ₹9,700 over their present wage, 13% fitment, 1300 points DA, a 46% increase in annual increment in addition to other benefits, according to union president Ch. Narasinga Rao and general secretary SM Bhasha.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Narasinga Rao, Mr. Bhasha and union leaders A. Rama Raju, J. Sandeep Kumar, P. Sudhakar, K. Santosh Kumar and PNSN Naidu participated in the talks on behalf of the union while the management side was represented by vice president M. Kumaresan, Senior General Manager K. Ranga Kumar and others. The union leaders said that the new wage agreement was made possible due to the efforts of the union.