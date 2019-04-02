V.V. promises to address local issues

Resolving issues like pollution, traffic and scarce drinking water situation with expert advice will receive top priority in the manifesto of Jana Sena Party, its Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha nominee V.V. Lakshminarayana has said. Making the smart city as safe city was the priority of JSP.
Water scarcity was an issue in the urban as well as rural areas of the constituency, he said. Early completion of Polavaram Left Main Canal was the only solution, he told reporters here on Monday.
He said his party would come out with separate manifestos for the Lok Sabha and various Assembly segments.
Pointing out that JSP promised free education from LKG to PG, he criticised the exorbitant fees being collected. Setting up a regulatory authority was the only way out to contain it, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.