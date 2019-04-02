V.V. promises to address local issues

Resolving issues like pollution, traffic and scarce drinking water situation with expert advice will receive top priority in the manifesto of Jana Sena Party, its Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha nominee V.V. Lakshminarayana has said. Making the smart city as safe city was the priority of JSP.

Water scarcity was an issue in the urban as well as rural areas of the constituency, he said. Early completion of Polavaram Left Main Canal was the only solution, he told reporters here on Monday.

He said his party would come out with separate manifestos for the Lok Sabha and various Assembly segments.

Pointing out that JSP promised free education from LKG to PG, he criticised the exorbitant fees being collected. Setting up a regulatory authority was the only way out to contain it, he said.