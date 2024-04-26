V.V. Lakshminarayana alleges threat to life

April 26, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Joint Director of CBI, President of Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) and V.V. Lakshminarayana had submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar, alleging a threat to his life, here on Friday.

In his representation, Mr. Lakshminarayana reportedly mentioned some of the comments made by a political activist during their party meeting recently against him and sought immediate action. The CP assured to look into the issue immediately.

It may be noted that Mr. Lakshminarayana is contesting as MLA from the North Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam. He is locking horns with BJP candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and YSRCP candidate K.K. Raju.