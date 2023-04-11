VUPPC welcomes Telangana government’s decision to participate in bidding for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

April 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The announcement by the Telangana government to participate in the bidding for the Expression of Interest(EoI) floated by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is a welcome step, and if, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has any commitment to save VSP, it should allocate ₹1,000 crore for purchase of raw materials and as working capital to the beleaguered steel plant, said Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao.

Addressing a media conference along with CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, Mr. Narasinga Rao appreciated the move by the Telangana government, which had earlier prevented the privatisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) by announcing its decision to buy it, making the BJP government to beat a hasty retreat. The Kerala Government had bought Hindustan Printers and has now put it on the path of profits. Similarly, when the Centre had announced its decision to privatise Salem Steel Plant and Neyveli Lignite in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the State government would buy them, forcing the Centre to put their sale on the backburner.

Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government does not have the guts to make an announcement on purchase of the VSP though the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has 22 MPs. He also alleged that the BJP government had prevented the VSP from functioning to its full capacity by stopping Blast Furnace-3 and some of the departments in the plant, and thereby pushed the plant into losses.

He said that the VUPPC has been exerting pressure on the steel plant management to make the plant run to its full capacity. This has made the plant management to issue a notification on March 27 calling for bids for the supply of raw materials and working capital to the VSP.

He said that that the relay hunger strikes and other forms of struggles by the workers, under the aegis of VUPPC, for the past 788 days has prevented the strategic sale of VSP, so far. He wondered as to why the Centre had failed to provide captive mines to VSP, while extending the same benefit to other steel plants in the country. He also deplored the State government for failing to question the Centre on the issue.

Mr. Narasinga Rao warned the BJP government that the struggle would be intensified, if the Centre failed to provide captive mines and working capital to the plant.

CITU district president KM Srinivasa Rao and Steel Plant Employees Union general secretary U. Ramaswamy were present.