VUPPC urges people to participate in struggle against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 February 2022 15:59 IST

A signature campaign was held under the aegis of Alluri Walker’s Club

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao called upon all sections of the people to participate in the struggle against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The ongoing signature campaign, opposing the decision of the BJP government on the strategic sale of VSP, was held at the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Seethammadhara, under the aegis of the Alluri Walker’s Club, on February 2.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rao said the Centre was doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh by failing to implement the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reogranisation Act, 2014. It was planning to handover the public sector VSP and other PSUs on a platter to private investors. He called upon the public to support the ‘one crore signature campaign’ and express their resentment against the BJP government.

Alluri Walker’s Club president Alluri Narsimha Raju said it was unfortunate that while private companies were allotted captive mines, the same were not allocated to VSP. He demanded repeal of the decision on the strategic sale of VSP and sought allotment of captive mines to it. Walkers Association general secretary Sanjeeva Rao and vice-president V. Samba Murthy were present.