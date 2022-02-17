VUPPC plea to employees, general public

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) has appealed to all steel employees, officers, contract workers, their families and all those who wish that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) should continue in the public sector, to send an SMS to the Steel Minister and the Finance Minister requesting to stop the sale of VSP.

The Committee appealed to employees and their families to register their protest through SMS or through email. The VUPPC leaders sought that the protests should be lodged on Friday (February 18) as it happens to be the 40 th formation day of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant-RINL.