VUPPC leaders vow to intensify stir against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

CITU activists staging a protest against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhimavaram, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

‘We will draw inspiration from revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju

The Visakha Ukku Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders have announced their decision to intensify the agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) drawing inspiration from the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju, who had fought the British in the Agency areas about a century ago.

The VUPPC leaders, permanent and contract workers of VSP, leaders of various political parties, student union leaders and representatives of people’s organisations staged a protest at Kurmannapalem on Monday sporting black badges and waving black flags against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhimavaram.

They raised slogans denouncing the BJP government for deciding to privatise the VSP and against the sale of VSP. Scores of people reached the relay hunger strike camp, which was being organised near the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem for the past 508 days. They said that they were ready for any sacrifice for the protection of VSP.

They also demanded that the Prime Minister revoke his decision.

VUPPC chairmen D. Adinarayana, Mantri Rajasekhar and Ch. Narasinga Rao said that they would continue their struggle against forces, which invoke the name of Alluri Sitharama Raju in a bid to project themselves as patriots. They deplored the BJP government which selling PSU s.

They alleged that the BJP government has not fulfilled any of the assurances given to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, but were now talking of struggles drawing inspiration from Alluri.

Corporator B. Ganga Rao, CITU city vice-president N. Rama Rao, VUPPC representatives K.S.N. Rao, J. Ramakrishna, Gandham Venkata Rao, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, Y.T. Das, U. Ramaswami, Y. Mastanappa, Varasala Srinivas and Boddu Pydiraju were among those participated.

Representatives of the All Party Trade Unions and People’s Organisations JAC staged a protest at Jagadamba Junction on Monday. They raised slogans against the visit of Mr. Narendra Modi to Bhimavaram and demanded repeal of the decision on sale of VSP.