August 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MP and social activist Vundavalli Arun Kumar will speak at a meeting, being organised jointly by Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) and Visakhapatnam Public Library at the Visakhapatnam Public Library at 5.30 pm on August 31, according to CPS Director A. Prasanna Kumar.

