VUDA to host integrated naval museum plans on its website

VUDA will place on its website the plans for development of integrated naval museum on Beach Road. Besides its own detailed project report, two other competitive proposals presented by agencies from Bengaluru will also be placed on the website.

At a meeting of the State Tourism Promotion Board and VUDA officials, a presentation was made by VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basanth Kumar to the Chief Minister on the integrated project linking the sub-marine museum and TU 142 aircraft museum, bringing in a decommissioned Sea Harrier. Underground passageway and parking and developing a park on the road space are the other components.

‘Keeping the scarcity of land in mind, the project is conceived making the best use of the space available. Bringing the Sea Harrier changing the elevation of Rajiv Smriti Bhavan, CRZ norms, civic amenities, underground driveway and relocating vendors are part of the presentation made,’ Mr. Basanth Kumar told The Hindu.

The DPR presented by VUDA and prepared by architect Srinivasa Murthy and the other two plans will be placed on the VUDA website giving a link to the Tourism Department. However, it may take sometime for VUDA to obtain the two plans.

Publicity campaign

Besides taking opinions on interactive voice response system (IVRS), as instructed by the Chief Minister, interactive meetings would be held with stakeholders and general public, Mr. Basanth Kumar said. A wide publicity campaign would be launched so that people would know about the plans, he said.

The ₹100 crore project, with the Tourism Department supporting Submarine Museum and Sea Harrier with a total cost of ₹30 crore, proposes taking up of parking under Smart City projects and driveway and park with government funds. And if any requirement is there VUDA will spend its funds.