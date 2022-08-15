VTRA to organise half marathon in Visakhapatnam on October 16
It will be held partly inside the zoo and partly on Beach Road, says organiserVISAKHAPATNAM
Visakha Trail Running Association (VTRA), a not for profit organisation, comprising people from diverse professionals, will be conducting ‘The Vizag Half Marathon’ on October 16. It is going to be the first ever Zoo Marathon in the city.
The run will be held partly inside the zoo and partly on Beach Road, said Yogesh of VTRA.
The Vizag Half Marathon has been slotted to coincide with Global Climate Change Week to create awareness about importance of environment and wild life in preventing climate change.
The run will comprise a half marathon of 21.1 KM, 10 KM and 5 KM.
For more details, log on to www.vtra.run or call 9962071007 or 8754443158.
