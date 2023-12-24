VT High School to celebrate 77th anniversary on December 29

December 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

VT High School at Rajendra Nagar will celebrate its 77th anniversary, super platinum jubilee, here on December 29. The school, which was established in the pre-independence era, is the oldest surviving private school in the city, said principal P.N. Rao.

The school secretary P. Ramana Rao said cardiologist Dr. C.V. Rao will be the chief guest and senior advocate P.V. Narayana Rao will be the special guest for the programme. An alumni reunion will also be held on December 30, where prominent Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. T. Bhavani Prasad is one of the guests, he added.

