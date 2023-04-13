ADVERTISEMENT

VSP will not be privatised overnight, says MoS for Steel Kulaste

April 13, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was a long-drawn process and there was no idea of doing it as of now

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste | Photo Credit: Twitter/@fskulaste

There is no immediate threat of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), if the statements of Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste are any indication.

Mr. Kulaste participated in the fourth round of Rozgar Mela, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the youths, who were given certificates of appointment, at the Port Kalavani, here, on Thursday. The programme was simultaneously held at various places in the country.

Responding to queries from the media, after the meeting, on the decision of the Centre on privatisation of VSP, Mr. Kulaste opined it was a long drawn process and there was no idea of doing it as of now. “We want to improve and strengthen the plant further by sorting out the mining issue. We will sit with the VSP officers and employees, later during the day, to sort out the issues,” he said.

He said that the Centre was keen on sorting out the issue of captive mines and the demand for supply of raw materials to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

When asked to justify the decision to privatise VSP, at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected a huge demand for steel in the country for infrastructure development, and for the manufacture of LHB coaches (modern train coaches), Mr. Kulaste reiterated: “We want to develop VSP further,” but did not clarify whether the development would be done in the public sector or by private entities.

When asked to comment on the Telangana government’s decision to participate in the bidding on the Expression of Interest by VSP, Mr. Kulaste said: “Telangana government has its own target”, obviously suggesting that it has its own political strategy. He, however, said that he would talk to the VSP CMD on the issue.

