VSP union leaders meet MP Purandeswari, submit memorandum

Published - July 15, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The leaders appeal to the MP to stand against the government’s decisions on the privatisation of the steel plant

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajahmundry MP D. Purandeswari at the party office, here on Monday.

Submitting a memorandum of their demands along with Jana Shakti Majdoor Sabha (JMS) general secretary, V. Srinivasa Rao, the leaders appealed to the MP to stand against the government’s decisions on the privatisation of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and to take steps for the quick re-merger of RINL with SAIL, for which the family members of the steel plant recently went on a 12-hour-long protest.

