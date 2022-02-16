VSP sets new production record, claims union

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has achieved a production of 15,230 tonnes on Tuesday (February 15), surpassing its earlier record production of 13,325 tonnes on February 10, 2006, and the steel workers and contract workers deserve appreciation for this, recognised trade union president J. Ayodhya Ram and secretary Y.T. Das said.

In a statement on Monday, they said that Tuesday’s production was 2,000 tonnes more than the previous best. They alleged that the VSP management has failed to appreciate the commitment of the workers and extend monetary benefits to them.

They further alleged that the management had failed to procure coking coal from Australia as directed by the government. The union leaders added that the government was coming in the way of commencing production in Blast Furnace-3. They demanded rewarding of workers for the record production and immediate commencement of production in BF-3.