VSP on the boil as employees picket Administrative Office, gherao officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 00:48 IST

Thousands of people, including workers, employees, displaced persons and their families, marched to the Administrative Office Building of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and picketed it on Tuesday morning on the call given by the Visakha Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Committee.

It’s learnt that except the A shift workers and officers, who reached their workspots by 6 a.m., none others could attend to their duties due to the agitation. Many of the workers came out and joined the agitation, while only the officers and a few workers were left in the plant, according to trade union sources.

At least 2,000 officers would be required to maintain normal temperature in the blast furnace and other installations at the plant. The temperature was being maintained by retaining the officers and workers, who reached the plant before 6 a.m. As the traffic blockade on the National Highway at Kurmannapalem continued till late in the evening since Monday evening, the officers residing in the Steel Plant quarters were being called to keep the plant running. Police had the divert the traffic on the NH.

Two of the three blast furnaces were down and one was continuing to operate as raw material was charged by the A shift workers. Non-executive have also boycotted their duties, the sources said.

The workers and displaced persons, who have been staging protests and relay hunger strikes, peacefully for over three weeks, lost their cool following Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that there was no going back on the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. They seemed determined to achieve their demand at any cost and held up traffic on the National Highway near the Steel Plant Arch at Kurmannapalem.

The protesters burnt tyres, lit bonfires on the roads and raised the slogans ‘Visakha Ukku – Andhrula Hakku’, and against the Centre. Traffic on the National Highway at Gajuwaka and Anakapalle came to a standstill, and the movement of polling staff, who had to collect polling material for election on Wednesday, was also disrupted.

The CISF personnel arrived in large numbers to prevent the situation from going out of control. The agitated workers stopped the car of the Director of Finance Venugopal and surrounded him, when he came out of the car. CISF personnel formed a security cordon around him, and had a tough time escorting him to safety. The protests continued till late in the evening but there were no reports of any untoward incidents. A large number of police were present to prevent any untoward incidents.

AITUC vice president Busi Venkata Rao said that the JAC has decided to serve a strike notice on March 11 and go on an indefinite strike any day after March 25.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao demanded allotment of captive mines for the VSP. He said that the national leaders of all Central Trade Unions would arrive in the city on March 20 to take the agitation to the next level.

CPI(M) leader Ganga Rao warned that the agitation would be intensified further, if the Centre does not revoke its decision. He sought that Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who wrote in his book on his participation in the agitation for establishment of the VSP, should strive to make the Prime Minister change his decision on the issue.

The other trade union leaders alleged that the VSP management was working as an ‘agent’ of the Centre by keeping the employees and workers in the dark on the plans of the Centre. They demanded that the Chief Minister convene a meeting of the Assembly and adopt a resolution against privatisation of the VSP apart from leading a delegation of all parties to the Centre. MPs should resign to their posts.