VSP official donates plasma for second time

L.V. Raman, a Senior Manager in the Blast Furnace Department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who had recovered from COVID-19, donated his plasma for the second time to save another critical patient.

Mr. Raman, who is extensively involved in service activities on behalf of Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, was requested for plasma by the relative of a patient who is undergoing treatment for COVID in a critical condition at a corporate hospital in the city.

He had earlier donated his plasma for the first time on August 18. The plasma of the patients, who have fully recovered from corona disease, can be of great help in the treatment of corona patients because the antibodies in their blood help in the treatment.

Mr. Raman had tested positive in July. State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation S.G. Chalam lauded the noble gesture of Mr. Raman.

Teacher’s gesture

Ayanampudi Sujatha Raju, a teacher, went all the way from Gajuwaka to the city and donated plasma.