VSP land sale: Left parties oppose ‘secret’ deal

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 March 2021 00:26 IST

The CPI and the CPI(M) have opposed the reported secret agreement between the management of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) on February 26 for the sale of 22 acres of land belonging to the VSP at Seethammadhara in the city.

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao and CPI Cicy secretary M. Pydiraju, in separate statements on Friday, alleged that the VSP management had made the agreement under pressure from the Union government. They sought that the State government should oppose the move and alleged that the Centre was planning to hand over the lands to some corporate group.

