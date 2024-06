RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt greeted the new Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mr. Atul Bhatt explained the status of the plant to the Union Minister. Narasapuram MP Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma was the Union Minister of State for Steel.

