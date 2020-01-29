VSEZ panel gives approval to two units

Two more units with an estimated investment of ₹21 crore will come up in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, Duvvada and Wipro SEZ in the city. VSEZ Unit Approval Committee gave its approvals to the units on Tuesday.

Investment

B.S. Minerals and Industries Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹1 crore that will manufacture chemicals such as hydrated alumina and calcined alumina, while Omics International Pvt. Ltd. will set up unit in Wipro SEZ with an investment of ₹20 crore, said VSEZ Development Commissioner A. Rama Mohan Reddy.

The units would create employment for 3,020 people, with projected exports of ₹425 crore in the next five years. The panel approved addition of new products in manufacturing, the APIs in pharma industry, expansion of existing units, procuring duty free materials in all SEZs in the State.