Visakhapatnam

VSEZ panel gives approval to two units

more-in

Two more units with an estimated investment of ₹21 crore will come up in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, Duvvada and Wipro SEZ in the city. VSEZ Unit Approval Committee gave its approvals to the units on Tuesday.

Investment

B.S. Minerals and Industries Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹1 crore that will manufacture chemicals such as hydrated alumina and calcined alumina, while Omics International Pvt. Ltd. will set up unit in Wipro SEZ with an investment of ₹20 crore, said VSEZ Development Commissioner A. Rama Mohan Reddy.

The units would create employment for 3,020 people, with projected exports of ₹425 crore in the next five years. The panel approved addition of new products in manufacturing, the APIs in pharma industry, expansion of existing units, procuring duty free materials in all SEZs in the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 1:54:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/vsez-panel-gives-approval-to-two-units/article30678564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY