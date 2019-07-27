VSEZ approves pharma, building material units

The establishment of two units at the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has been okayed by the Unit Approval Committee on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by A.R.M. Reddy, Zonal Development Commissioner, VSEZ. The committee approved the setting up of Biocon Limited in pharma sector and Venkata Sri Balaji Quartz Surfaces in the field of building materials, an Export Oriented Unit, (EOU).

According to Mr. Reddy, Biocon Limited is setting up its unit in 20,000 sqm in a campus spreading over 50 acres in the Ramky SEZ and it will manufacture active pharma ingredients and bulk drugs such as immuno-suppressants.

Investment and jobs

Biocon Limited has proposed to invest ₹550 crore and it will generate a direct employment of 229 persons. The firm has plans to export products worth ₹123 crore, eyeing a net foreign exchange of ₹63.65 crore over a period of five years. Biocon Limited is setting up its first unit in the SEZ in Visakhapatnam Zone and it is expected to commence its commercial production by March 2020.

Venkata Sri Balaji Quartz Surfaces will set up an EOU at Ongole to manufacture artificially polished, unpolished, semi-finished slabs and tiles of 36 lakh sft per annum. It will export the products to the U.S.A., Canada, Italy and other countries.

The unit has proposed to invest ₹38 crore and employ 73 persons, part from providing indirect employment to 100 persons. The company has proposed to export product worth ₹381.56 crore in five years. The company is trageting to earn a net foreign exchange of ₹315.78. The firm is expected to start its operations by April 2020.

Besides this, many inclusions of new products and broad banding in ‘Letter of Approvals’ were granted to Reddy’s Lab at Srikakulam, and Eisai Pharma at Parwada by the committee.

So far, 85 SEZs comprising 688 units have been notified and 53 of those are fully operational and the zone has achieved exports revenue figure of ₹74,149 crore last year, Mr. Reddy said.

He said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is doing its best to attract investors, by extending tax incentives and ensuring ease of doing business through single window clearance. He also urged the entrepreneurs to set up units in the VSEZ.