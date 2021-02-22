Visakhapatnam

VSEZ approves expansion proposal of company

The Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has approved the expansion proposal of Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., located in Payakaraopet mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The expansion project would required an investment of ₹1,770 crore, in the next five years, said VSEZ Development Commissioner A. Rama Mohan Reddy. This would generate an additional ₹516 crore of foreign exchange earning and an additional employment of 900, both direct and indirect, he added.

According to him, besides Deccan Chemicals, approval has been given to a number of other companies for increasing their product base.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 6:24:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/vsez-approves-expansion-proposal-of-company/article33904490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY