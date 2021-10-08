VRO in ACB net for ‘accepting’ ₹30,000 bribe

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 October 2021 00:58 IST

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Cheedikada mandal, K. Raju, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a person for doing an official favour in the Visakhapatnam district, on Thursday.

According to the ACB officials, a resident of Cheedikada, N. Sattibabu, had complained that Raju was demanding the bribe from him for issuing of e-pattadar passbook and to make an online mutation in the name of the complainant’s father. The ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed at around 12.10 p.m. on Thursday.

The accused will be produced before the court. Further investigation is on.