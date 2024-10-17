ADVERTISEMENT

VPT signs contract with HSL for construction of Bollard Pull Tug

Published - October 17, 2024 08:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

​The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on October 16 (Wednesday) signed a contract agreement with the Hindustan Shipyard Limited for the design and construction of 60 tonne Bollard Pull Tug, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will be completed within 18 months from the date of signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed by Captain T. Srinivas, Deputy Conservator, VPA, and Commodore Girideep Singh, Director, (Ship Building), HSL.

The tug shall be the state-of-the-art technology duly ensuring the safety standards and would cater to the movement of vessels into the harbour to provide seamless movements. It would help increase the cargo throughput in the coming days, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US