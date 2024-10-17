VPT signs contract with HSL for construction of Bollard Pull Tug

​The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on October 16 (Wednesday) signed a contract agreement with the Hindustan Shipyard Limited for the design and construction of 60 tonne Bollard Pull Tug, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will be completed within 18 months from the date of signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed by Captain T. Srinivas, Deputy Conservator, VPA, and Commodore Girideep Singh, Director, (Ship Building), HSL.

The tug shall be the state-of-the-art technology duly ensuring the safety standards and would cater to the movement of vessels into the harbour to provide seamless movements. It would help increase the cargo throughput in the coming days, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.