VPT lodges complaint onfake website

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2020 00:36 IST

Officials of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police regarding a fake website in the name of VPT which appeared on the Internet and asked them to take action.

According to the officials, the fake website www.visakhapatnamport.

com run by unidentified miscreants is duping youth by promising jobs. Through the fake website, the accused have posted a recruitment notification and are also collecting ₹1,200 as application fee. The VPT officials said that the management has no connection with this website. They also urged the youth to directly contact the VPT in case of any enquiries on jobs.