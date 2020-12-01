VPT handles large vessel

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 December 2020 01:09 IST

Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) for the first time handled a vessel with 38 mts beam and 229.20 mts length.

In a press release from VPT, here on Monday, vessel MV W. Oslo piloted by captain Vijay Prakash and captain R.C. Sarma, entered the inner harbour to discharge South African steam coal for Sharda Metals and Alloys and Sharda Energy and Minerals. The vessel is berthed at east quay-7 and is carrying 87,529 mt of steam coal.

Earlier, the VPT used to handle 32.5 mt beam vessels only. Now due to simulation study conducted in October 2019, the VPT has improved its handling capacity and can now handle bigger size vessels up to 45 mts beam into the inner harbour.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, VPT, expressed his happiness and commended all those concerned in berthing the vessel at EQ-7.