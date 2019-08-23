VPT container terminal expansion work to gather steam

The expansion work of the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) proposed at an estimated cost of ₹633.11 crore appears to be gaining momentum as a solution has been reached to the protest launched by fishermen against the road widening work near fishing harbour undertaken by the port authorities.

The work on reclamation of seawater to an extent of 1.37 lakh square metre needed for use for stockyard behind the jetty came to a grinding halt after July 26 due to the vehement opposition by a section of fishermen over the use of an approach road widened by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) for which the VCTPL is a BOT operator. VPT sources told The Hindu that the reclamation work costing nearly ₹143 crore would be completed in a year by filling the area with boulders procured from Lova Gardens. The debris was from a cavern developed in the area for underground storage of crude material. The reclamation project needs about 15 to 16 lakh cubic metre of sand or boulders for filling.

Sharing of road

The fishermen had raised their voice in 2016 when the VPT widened the road, which was eight metres at the entrance, to 30 metres, with a view to earmark 20 metres for use exclusively by the VCTPL and the remaining for work at the fishing harbour. The fishermen put up a blockade saying that the left stretch would not be adequate for their use.

Following intervention of VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh, Collector V. Vinay Chand, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas Rao and YSRCP leader Kola Guruvulu, the aggrieved parties came to an understanding on Wednesday for sharing 15 metre each except for the area where fishermen would be allowed to use 17 metre of the road.

The VCTPL official said that dumpers are required to make 200 to 300 trips on the road to transport debris till the sea area is reclaimed. At present, the VCTPL can accommodate a big and another small ship. Once the container handling capacity is increased from the present 0.7 million TEU (twenty foot equivalent units) by 0.54 million TEU per annum, it can simultaneously receive two big and one small container liners.

However, the officials said the project cost has escalated due to the delay in the financial closure and other issues.