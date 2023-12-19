VPA to fund road-widening project to ease traffic congestion

December 19, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - Visakhapatnam

If everything goes well as per the assurances given by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the 9.6 km-long civic road (parallel to National Highway-16) from Venkojipalem to Marriott Hotel (near NAD Junction) via Seethammadhara in the city will be widened into a four-lane road.

At present the width of the road is as low as 25 feet at some pockets. Officials have proposed to widen the road to 60 feet with a median.

Improving the stretch will ease traffic congestion on the highway road towards Visakhapatnam Airport and also facilitate the proposed flyovers on the highway at junctions like Satyam Junction, Maddilapalem and Venkojijpalem in future. Besides, it will also support the proposed Vizag Metro Railway project.

VPA has committed to fund the road-widening project in a recent board meeting. But the GVMC is waiting for an official communication from the port to start works at least from the next January.

“Yes, the project is presently our priority and it is expected to start from January 2024 and to be completed within three to four months. The VPA has agreed in principle to provide ₹35 crore for the project. We are waiting for an official communication,” GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma told The Hindu on Monday.

Explaining why VPA is funding the project, Mr. Varma said that VPA pays 49% of its total tax in cash as per mutual agreements with GVMC. It shall contribute the remaining 51% tax to any project or work suggested by the GVMC for public and VPA benefit.

“In this case, VPA chose to widen the road project because it has its properties along the road. The road-widening will benefit both GVMC and VPA. Therefore, the Port Authority agreed to fund ₹35 crore (which is 51% of its tax). We are ready to start the work as soon as the VPA comes with the official agreement of funding related to the project,” said Mr. Varma.

Originally the GVMC had proposed the road in February 2017 when there was no executive body in the corporation. Under the rule of the Special Officer (Visakhapatnam Collector), the officials had proposed the project.

“Yes, with constant monitoring and pressure from our side, the proposal has now reached a fruitful stage. We have also motivated the residents to take their consent to welcome the road-widening project that will reduce the traffic woes in our area and develop the city. There must be a structural compensation of ₹1,400 or above per square feet. The people who will lose some portion of their properties in the widening project may get the structural compensation ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹7 lakh,” said Visakhapatnam North Assembly segment YSR Congress Party in-charge K.K. Raju.

Mr. Raju said that they will urge both the GVMC and the VPA to complete the project as soon as possible, early before the general elections, as it is a prestigious and highly useful civic project for the residents of Seethammadhara and its adjoining areas like HB Colony, Murali Nagar, Madhavadhara towards the Airport via NAD Junction on the highway.

