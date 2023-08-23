VPA striving to make Visakhapatnam an international tourist hub, says chairman

August 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is making all efforts to make Visakhapatnam as an international tourist hub in Andhra Pradesh. The much-awaited cruise terminal is one of the efforts, which will be operational next month, VPA Chairman M. Angamuthu said in a brief interaction with the media on the sidelines of the roadshow organised in run up to the Global Maritime India Summit.

“Presently, the State receives more domestic tourists as compared to international tourists. In future, the number of international tourists will increase as many tourism projects are coming up in the State, and the cruise terminal will also be ready shortly in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Angamuthu added.

