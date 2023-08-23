HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VPA striving to make Visakhapatnam an international tourist hub, says chairman

‘Cruise terminal will be operational in the next month’

August 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is making all efforts to make Visakhapatnam as an international tourist hub in Andhra Pradesh. The much-awaited cruise terminal is one of the efforts, which will be operational next month, VPA Chairman M. Angamuthu said in a brief interaction with the media on the sidelines of the roadshow organised in run up to the Global Maritime India Summit.

“Presently, the State receives more domestic tourists as compared to international tourists. In future, the number of international tourists will increase as many tourism projects are coming up in the State, and the cruise terminal will also be ready shortly in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Angamuthu added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.