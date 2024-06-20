VPA officials eye doubling of fish catch by 2031 with modernisation of harbour

A work order has been issued for six out of seven phases of the modernisation and upgradation of the fishing harbour in the city. The seventh phase, which is a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) pile jetty, is in the design phase. This is the current status of the modernisation project of the harbour, as per Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s (VPA) official email in reply to an inquiry by The Hindu.

VPA Executive Engineer (civil engineering department) Arun Kumar R, said that the structural part of the net mending building, packing unit, parking area, office space, utilities, restroom, canteen, storage area, effluent treatment plant (ETP) for city and harbour waste, entrance gate, internal roads, underground reservoir, and overhead tank have been completed, and finishing works are in progress.

The ETP is expected to commence operations from July. The phase-1 dredging and fixing of tyre fenders has been completed, and phase-2 dredging and construction of auction hall works have been commenced, and is in progress. Upgradation of existing facilities and construction of additional modern infrastructure are intended to meet the present demand and employment generation for about 15,000 families directly, VPA said.

“An estimated 5% growth rate of catch per year will lead to an increase from the present 0.70 lakh metric tonnes to 1.16 lakh metric tonnes by 2031. The fish catch per day will increase from 150 metric tonnes to 383 metric tonnes by 2031. This will be made possible with modern facilities like provision of air-conditioned auction hall, conveyor belts to move the fish to reduce the damage caused by human intervention (handling),” Mr. Arun said.

While talking about the funding pattern, Mr. Arun said that the total approved cost of the project is ₹151.81 crore. A total of ₹103.88 crore will be spent on civil and electrical works, ₹14.38 crore for mechanical equipment, ₹6 crore on dredging, and ₹27.55 crore on the PPP sub-projects.

“VPA invests ₹24.26 crores, while ₹50 crore will be spent by the Union Ministry of Fisheries and Union Ministry of Ports each (total ₹100 crore by both the Ministries),” Mr. Arun clarified.

The Ministry of Ports conveyed in-principle approval for the project on April 18 in 2022 while the Union Ministry of Fisheries conveyed its approval for the proposal on March 30 in 2022 under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme.