VPA lodges complaint against shipping firm

September 20, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) have said that they lodged a police complaint in the Harbour Police Station against M/s Synergy Shipping Pvt. Ltd. for their alleged irregularities.

The VPA has also sought the intervention of the Customs authorities as also the anti-corruption branch of the CBI-Visakhapatnam to investigate into the matter.

The VPA has made it clear that there is no financial loss caused to the port due to the alleged scam.

In a release on Tuesday, the VPA said that through the media, they had come to know that M/s Synergy Shipping Pvt. Ltd. had allegedly obtained Public Bonding licence from the Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, based on forged No Objection Certificate issued by the Traffic Department of the VPA.

The shipping company has also allegedly forged certain insurance related documents of The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. for getting certain benefits from the Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, the release added.

The firm had also allegedly forged the letterhead and signature of the VPA officials in manufacturing the NOCs, the authorities alleged.

The VPA said it had also issued a show-cause notice to the firm.

