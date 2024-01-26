VPA, HSL and other industries celebrate Republic Day in a grand manner in Visakhapatnam

January 26, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated Republic Day at the Port Stadium in a grand manner. Chairperson of VPA, M. Angamuthu, unfurled the national flag and inspected the CISF parade.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Angamuthu said that it is a special day for VPA which is the 90th Foundation Year during the 75th Republic Day. He said that VPA is intended to involve the citizens of Visakhapatnam more in the activities of VPA duly creating the necessary infrastructure facilities. He said that during this year 2023-24 VPA would achieve 80 million+ tonnes of cargo and 100 million tones of cargo by 2027. VPA in collaboration with NHAI, Railways is planning to spend close to ₹300 crore for various projects which are not only meant for VPA development but also useful for the Vizag citizens. He also spoke about green initiatives. Cultural programmes were organised.

CISF performed various security demonstration like Gun firing and Security Sniffing Dogs during the programme.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd organised the 75 th Republic Day celebrations with patriotic fervour here on Friday. CMD, HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri, unfurled the national flag at HSL Colony parade ground and inspected the parade comprising security and fire service personnel, NCC cadets, Rover Scouts, Scouts & Guides and students. The CMD presented commendation letters to the employees for their meritorious services rendered during the year and addressed the gathering on this occasion. He said that the achievements of 2023 will lay the foundation for a modern HSL. He urged the team to work efficiently with a result – oriented approach to deliver two diving support vessels, one Floating Dock and one Submarine to the Indian Navy in current year.

Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, Srinivas Muppaala, has unfurled the national flag on the premises of VSEZ.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the efforts and services rendered by the developers/units/department and all the stakeholders, with whose efforts it has become possible to achieve the exports to the tune of ₹1,62,211 crore during the period April 2023 to December 2023 and by recording an overall growth of 24% over the previous year of the same corresponding period.

Coming to the Central Government SEZ (VSEZ), Duvvada, the zone has recorded exports of ₹5,860 crore during the period April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, and recorded a growth of 63% over the same corresponding period of previous year. The merchandise exports has recorded a growth of 27% and services recorded a growth of 24%, he said.

