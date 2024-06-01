VPA handles record cargo in May 2024

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) registered 85,81,927 metric tonnes of cargo from 221 vessels in May 2024. The new volume surpassed the previous record of 76,22,732 metric tonnes from 201 vessels in March this year.

In coal and coke, in bulk category, the port discharged 22,35,891 metric tonnes from 48 vessels, breaking the July 2022 record of 21,39,771 metric tonnes. In crude oil, the port handled 14,27,223 metric tonnes from 13 crude tankers, surpassing 2024 March’s record of 14,24,787 metric tonnes.

In container twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), it achieved a throughput of 70,539 TEUs from 53 vessels, exceeding the August 2023 record of 67,636 TEUs. In bauxite in bulk, the port discharged 5,04,815 metric tonnes from three vessels, beating the March 2024 record of 2,64,630 metric tonnes.

In manganese ore in bulk, it handled 4,37,270 metric tonnes from 17 vessels, surpassing the July 2023 record of 3,66,752 metric tonnes. In limestone, it discharged 3,08,213 metric tonnes from five vessels, breaking the May 2022 record of 2,13,170 metric tonnes.

Interchange of trains category, the port handled 1,405 rakes, surpassing 1,300 rakes in January 2024, according to Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, the VPA Chairman. “The accomplishments reflected our commitment to excellence and operational efficiency. We aim to continue setting new benchmarks in the maritime industry,” Mr. Angamuthu said.

