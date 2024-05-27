GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Votes counting: Vizag West results likely to be declared first, Bheemili last

Counting will officially begin at 8 a.m. in June 4 with postal ballot counting in the first two to three rounds, say officials in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 27, 2024 02:51 am IST

V. Kamalakara Rao

Election officials are gearing up to count the votes for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats across the State scheduled for June 4.

As per the official schedule, the results of the Visakhapatnam West Assembly segment are expected to come out first as it has fewer polled voters (1,48,942) than other segments. The number of rounds (16) is also less than that of other segments. However, the results of the Bheemili Assembly segment may take some time as it has the maximum number of polled voters (2,75,747) and has 26 rounds for counting.

“As per our estimates for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment with seven Assembly segments, the counting of the final round of a segment will begin on June 4 between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and it is likely to begin with the Vizag West segment. Voters are less here compared to other segments. Counting may continue up to 9 pm in the case of Bhimili segment,” an election official told The Hindu on Sunday.

There will be 17 rounds of counting for Visakhapatnam South, 19 rounds for S. Kota (of Vizianagaram district, but this segment falls under Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha), 20 for Visakhapatnam North and 21 rounds each for Visakhapatnam East and Pendurthi segments.

The counting process will start at 4 a.m., as per the schedule. Agents of various political parties representing the contesting candidates will be allowed into the counting room by 5.30 a.m., as per the timetable. Once everything is ready, the counting will officially begin at 8 a.m. with the first two to three rounds of postal ballots.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna has indicated on several occasions that around 500 civil police will be deployed along with central security forces at strongrooms and counting centres. As many as 176 CCTV cameras will be used for monitoring every activity during the counting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.