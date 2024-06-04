GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voters taught a lesson to YSRCP, says TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat

He vows to strive for the development of Visakhapatnam along with the BJP and the JSP leaders

Published - June 04, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat

TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat has said that the electorate taught a lesson to the YSR Congress Party in the election. He said that the YSRCP leaders jeered when the Jana Sena Party (JSP) limited its contesting Assembly seats to 21 as part of the alliance with the TDP and the BJP. But after the election, the YSRCP could not manage to win 21 out of the total 175 seats.

Expressing his happiness on his possible victory, Mr. Sribharat has said that he expected to win with about one lakh majority. “But I am overwhelmed by receiving a majority of more than four lakh votes,” he said.

Addressing the media outside the counting centre at AU campus, Mr. Sribharat said that with the leaders from the JSP and BJP, they would work as a team and would strive to ensure Visakhapatnam get all the benefits from the Centre. He said that a number of issues and needs had come to his notice during the campaign. While some of the needs may be addressed immediately, other issues need the Centre’s help. He said that the alliance will ensure law and order is maintained in the region and will not tolerate land grabbing and ganja smuggling.

Speaking about the constructions on Rushikonda, Mr. Sribharat said that they were made in violation of the norms and the court verdict on the issue is awaited. He said that the constructions could be used for tourism purpose after some changes.

