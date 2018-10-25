Voter registration for MLC polls till Nov. 6

The last date for registration of names in the electoral rolls to the MLC election from North Andhra Teachers constituency is November 6.

The government and private teachers and lecturers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts are eligible to vote, according to Electoral Registration Officer and District Revenue Officer C. Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Place of residence

The voters need to have permanent address in one district though they may be working in one of the three districts as the voter registration will be done on the basis of place of residence.

Those who have been working for three years by November 1 are eligible, but the necessary certificates should be enclosed in the prescribed format.

Draft roll

Announcing the important dates pertaining to the registration process, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the draft electoral roll would be published on January 1, 2019. Any claims and objections received from the voters will be entertained untill January 31. All complaints will be disposed off by February 15 and the final electoral list will be published on February 20, he said.

Those intending to register as voters should apply in Form 19 to their nearest Revenue Divisional Officer, Tehsildar, Mandal Development Officer, Mandal Education Officer and Municipal Commissioner enclosing all the required documents.