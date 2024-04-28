Voter awareness run in city draws good response

April 28, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scores of youngsters participated in the 5K run, jointly organised by Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Young Indians, Vizag Runners, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ‘Building Bharat’ and ‘hum’, to create awareness among voters on the need to vote for strengthening of democracy.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna impressed upon the public on the need to vote in the general elections. The voting percentage in Visakhapatnam district last year was 66%. The target was to take it to a minimum of 80%. He called upon each and every voter to realise their duty and come out to vote in the elections.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that general observers, police observers and expenditure observers were also participating in the run, being organised to create awareness among voters. He said that 1,991 polling stations were established in the district, and facilities were created at all polling stations as per the directions of the Election Commission.

General observer Amit Sharma said that the vote of every individual was important as it would decide the future of the public for the next five years. He called upon all voters to come out in large numbers on the election day (May 13). He said that arrangements have been made for differently abled and senior citizens at the polling stations.

Young voters, wearing T-shirts and caps, participated in large numbers in the 5K run. Skits were performed by artistes as part of the voter awareness programme. Expenditure observers Ranga Rajan and Soumya Pandey Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police Fakeerappa, Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, ADC K.S. Viswanathan and SVEEP nodal officer Rama Rao were among those who participated.