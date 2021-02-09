Vote without fear in panchayat polls, people urged

Police conduct route march at Tajangi

A route march was organised by the police personnel of Chintapalli Police Station and personnel of CRPF in the Maoist-affected Tajangi village under the supervision of ASP Vidyasagar Naidu on Monday.

Later, addressing the people of Tajangi, the ASP called upon them to exercise their franchise, without any fear, in the panchayat election to be held in the third phase on February 17. He advised them to elect the candidate, who they think would work for the development of their village. Later, he inspected the polling centre and gave instructions to the local officials on the security measures.

He also appealed to the public, representatives of all political parties and village elders to cooperate with the police in the smooth conduct of the elections.

Chintapalli CI T. Srinu and SI Mohd. Ali Sharief were present.