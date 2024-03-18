GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vote-from-Home facility for senior citizens, PwDs in 2024 polls

7.3 lakh voters in Andhra Pradesh eligible to opt for VfH by filing an application within five days of release of election notification

March 18, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time made available the facility of vote-from-home (VfH) through postal ballot for two different types of voters — persons aged 85 years and above, and persons with disabilities (PwD). The disability shall not be less than 40% of the prescribed handicap and certified by the certifying authority.

Two polling officials, accompanied by a videographer and a security person, will visit the voter’s home and enable them to vote in a postal ballot. Voters will be informed in advance about the date and approximate time of visit of election officials by an SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the application.

If they prefer to go to the polling booths, the officials will also make necessary arrangements for them to vote in person. Facilities like ramps, waiting area, wheel chairs, first aid and toilets will be provided. Those who opt for VfH are not eligible to vote directly at the polling station on polling day.

Two visits

However, if the elector is not present at the given address during the first visit under VfH, the polling team will inform about the schedule of their second visit. If they are not present even on the second visit, a further visit will not be entertained. Moreover, those absent during VfH will completely lose the opportunity to vote (through both VfH and EVM).

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) officials, a total of 7,29,377 voters (as on March 16, 2024) in 175 Assembly segments from all 26 districts of the State have been identified, and are eligible for VfH.

“This move is aimed at facilitating democratic participation for a significant section of the population. We have 5,17,140 PwDs and 2,12,237 senior citizens above 85 years of age, including centenarians. Those who wish to opt for VfH must file Form 12D within five days of the release of the polling notification (April 18). As this is the first time, we are currently putting extra efforts to make people aware of it,” an APSEC official told The Hindu on March 18 (Monday).

Form 12D

Form 12D is a letter informing the Assistant Returning Officer that he or she is not in a position to go to the polling station to vote.

Anakapalli Collector and District Election Officer Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti told The Hindu that special teams are being formed for PwDs and senior citizens over 85 years of age as per the instructions of higher officials. This is useful for them as many elderly people may not prefer to go out due to the summer heat. “Eligible voters can avail this facility and we will create public awareness through various platforms,” Mr. Pattanshetty said.

