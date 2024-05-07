‘Vote-from-home’ begins in Visakhapatnam district

May 07, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Vote-from-home’, the facility given by the Election Commission of India, for people above 85 years of age and differently-abled persons, has benefited a number of voters. The process was started in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday and over 1,400 people have opted for it.

The seven-member election staff from various Assembly constituencies, including an officer, police official and videographer, visited many houses and collected votes. The voters were first asked to sign a form and then cast their vote.

Rahimunnisa Begum, an 85-year-old woman, casted her vote from her residence at Prasanthi Nagar in Thatichetlapalem under the North Assembly Constituency. She expressed her happiness over such facility, which is a boon for the elderly persons.

K Sai Mohan, a 21-year-old differently abled, who is also a first-time voter, has availed of the facility. He exercised his franchise with the help of his mother Mamatha.

As per the officials, the ‘vote-from-home’ programme will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. If any voters miss out, the staff will again help them to vote on May 9, they said.

