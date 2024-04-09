Vote for INDIA candidates in the elections, CPI urges people

April 09, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has called upon people to uphold democracy by voting for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidates in the 2024 general elections. He alleged that the BJP is raking up religious sentiments in a bid to secure votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He participated in a programme organised at Butchirajupalem here on Tuesday, to introduce CPI candidate Attili Vimala, who is supported by INDIA, as the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency. Ms. Vimala, who is also the State president of the AP Mahila Samakhya, distributed ‘Ugadi pachhadi’ to the participants on the occasion of the Telugu New Year Day (Ugadi).

Addressing the participants, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the slogans given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi like ‘Beti Bahao, Beti Padao’ have remained mere slogans even after 10 years of the NDA government’s rule. Atrocities on women are growing and unemployment and under employment were on the rise. Girls, who have completed B. Tech and MBA, were opening food stalls due to lack of employment opportunities in the country, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI leader also alleged that China was staking a claim to many parts in Arunachal Pradesh and the Prime Minister chose to remain silent, despite it being a threat to the security of the nation. Quoting various reports, he said that the economy was on the slide contrary to the claims of the Modi government. He alleged that the YSRCP, TDP and JSP were on the same page with the BJP.

Ms. Vimala underlined the need for the presence of women in elected bodies to strive for their cause. She said that women were being discriminated upon ever since Independence and it was evident with their poor representation in State Assemblies and Parliament. She said that political parties were seeing women as mere vote banks.

She said it was a shame that women were paraded naked in Manipur, during the ethnic strife, and the Prime Minister had remained silent on the issue. The hike in the prices of petrol and diesel had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities and they were impacting the common people, Ms. Vimala said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.