GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vote for INDIA candidates in the elections, CPI urges people

BJP is raking up religious sentiments to secure votes, alleges the party Andhra Pradesh assistant secretary

April 09, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has called upon people to uphold democracy by voting for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidates in the 2024 general elections. He alleged that the BJP is raking up religious sentiments in a bid to secure votes.

He participated in a programme organised at Butchirajupalem here on Tuesday, to introduce CPI candidate Attili Vimala, who is supported by INDIA, as the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency. Ms. Vimala, who is also the State president of the AP Mahila Samakhya, distributed ‘Ugadi pachhadi’ to the participants on the occasion of the Telugu New Year Day (Ugadi).

Addressing the participants, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the slogans given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi like ‘Beti Bahao, Beti Padao’ have remained mere slogans even after 10 years of the NDA government’s rule. Atrocities on women are growing and unemployment and under employment were on the rise. Girls, who have completed B. Tech and MBA, were opening food stalls due to lack of employment opportunities in the country, he said.

The CPI leader also alleged that China was staking a claim to many parts in Arunachal Pradesh and the Prime Minister chose to remain silent, despite it being a threat to the security of the nation. Quoting various reports, he said that the economy was on the slide contrary to the claims of the Modi government. He alleged that the YSRCP, TDP and JSP were on the same page with the BJP.

Ms. Vimala underlined the need for the presence of women in elected bodies to strive for their cause. She said that women were being discriminated upon ever since Independence and it was evident with their poor representation in State Assemblies and Parliament. She said that political parties were seeing women as mere vote banks.

She said it was a shame that women were paraded naked in Manipur, during the ethnic strife, and the Prime Minister had remained silent on the issue. The hike in the prices of petrol and diesel had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities and they were impacting the common people, Ms. Vimala said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.