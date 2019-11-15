Volunteers to administer first aid to road accident victims

In an attempt to provide quick first aid to the injured in road accidents, the city police have introduced ‘Road Bhadratha Volunteer’ programme in the city. Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena launched the programme here on Thursday.

500 personnel trained

“Usually, traffic police and citizens are the first responders in any road accident. So it is important for them to know about basics of the first aid. Around 500 traffic police personnel have been trained in administering first aid by the Red Cross and health officials. They can assist the injured before the ambulance or 108 vehicle arrives to the spot,” said the DGP.

Apart from traffic police, the city police have selected around 50 volunteers, especially those residing in the accident-prone areas (black spots) and trained them.

“A number of road accidents are reported from Lankelapalem Junction. I see motorists getting injured and always feel that I should help the victims. After I came to know about the road safety volunteer programme, I underwent a five-day training. Now, I can administer first aid to the injured,” said Masthan Reddy, a volunteer.

Goodwill gesture

Traffic police personnel and all the 50 volunteers have been provided with first aid boxes that were contributed by a few pharma companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Training will be provided if more citizens will come forward, the officials said.

The DGP said that the city police were putting all efforts to deal with traffic related issues. “The city is witnessing a sharp rise in the number of vehicles. A number of studies are being made to deal the traffic issue. The city has witnessed a drop in crime rate by 50 %,” Mr. Sawang said and lauded the officials.

DIG (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, DCP (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy, DCP-II B. Uday Bhaskar, and other police officials were present on the occasion.