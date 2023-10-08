Volunteer ‘goes missing’ with pensioners’ money at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

October 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A secretariat volunteer from Gajuwaka area has allegedly gone missing with ₹1.5 lakh, which was supposed to be distributed to the pensioners. The incident came to light on Saturday evening after several pensioners thronged the secretariat office and informed them that they have not received their pension. However, Gajuwaka police station Inspector L. Bhaskar Rao said that they have not received any official complaint from the secretariat staff about it. It was also learnt that the secretariat staff are enquiring about the whereabouts of the volunteer with his family members.

