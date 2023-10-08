ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteer ‘goes missing’ with pensioners’ money at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

October 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A secretariat volunteer from Gajuwaka area has allegedly gone missing with ₹1.5 lakh, which was supposed to be distributed to the pensioners. The incident came to light on Saturday evening after several pensioners thronged the secretariat office and informed them that they have not received their pension. However, Gajuwaka police station Inspector L. Bhaskar Rao said that they have not received any official complaint from the secretariat staff about it. It was also learnt that the secretariat staff are enquiring about the whereabouts of the volunteer with his family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US