ADVERTISEMENT

Voluntary blood donation, health check-up camp held in Visakhapatnam

May 15, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

E Co R WWO president Parijatha Satpathy presenting certificates to a blood donor, Praveen Bhati, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, in the presence of Rotary Club president Madhu B. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A blood donation camp and free complete health awareness and check-up camp was organised by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co RWWO), Waltair, in association with Rotary Club at the Subham Indoor Sports Complex, here, on Monday. Railway officers, employees, sports personnel, RPF personnel, women employees and their spouses availed of the facility.

The camp was organised for the public as well as railway personnel for creating awareness and quality treatment for their health issues.

President, E Co R WWO, Parijata Satpathy, Chief Medical Superintendent of Divisional Railway Hospital R.K. Thiruarul Jothi; Rotary Club president Madhu B, and Dr. Sumana were the distinguished guests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Parijatha Satpathy said that lifestyle changes were the root cause of diseases. Lack of proper care on health management, changes in food habits, not paying attention to warning signs from the body were leading to various chronic diseases. She said people should adopt healthy practices like yoga, morning walk, good eating habits and avoid junk food to minimise the risks.

The free health check-up was done by Indus Hospitals and blood donation camp was jointly organised with the support of Life Share Blood Centre and eye check-up camp by Sandhya Eye Hospitals, under the guidance of the Medical Department of Waltair.

A presentation was given by the organisers on the importance of Folic Acid in women’s life.

Over 80 units of blood was donated by volunteers including DRM Anup Satpathy, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Bhati, Divisional Engineer (Operations) Avinash, Divisional Commercial Manager A. Avinash Sharma, officers, employees and women staff.

Over 200 people utilised the free health check-up facility. Certificates and mementoes were given to the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US