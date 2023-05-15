Voluntary blood donation, health check-up camp held in Visakhapatnam

May 15, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A blood donation camp and free complete health awareness and check-up camp was organised by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co RWWO), Waltair, in association with Rotary Club at the Subham Indoor Sports Complex, here, on Monday. Railway officers, employees, sports personnel, RPF personnel, women employees and their spouses availed of the facility.

The camp was organised for the public as well as railway personnel for creating awareness and quality treatment for their health issues.

President, E Co R WWO, Parijata Satpathy, Chief Medical Superintendent of Divisional Railway Hospital R.K. Thiruarul Jothi; Rotary Club president Madhu B, and Dr. Sumana were the distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Parijatha Satpathy said that lifestyle changes were the root cause of diseases. Lack of proper care on health management, changes in food habits, not paying attention to warning signs from the body were leading to various chronic diseases. She said people should adopt healthy practices like yoga, morning walk, good eating habits and avoid junk food to minimise the risks.

The free health check-up was done by Indus Hospitals and blood donation camp was jointly organised with the support of Life Share Blood Centre and eye check-up camp by Sandhya Eye Hospitals, under the guidance of the Medical Department of Waltair.

A presentation was given by the organisers on the importance of Folic Acid in women’s life.

Over 80 units of blood was donated by volunteers including DRM Anup Satpathy, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Bhati, Divisional Engineer (Operations) Avinash, Divisional Commercial Manager A. Avinash Sharma, officers, employees and women staff.

Over 200 people utilised the free health check-up facility. Certificates and mementoes were given to the participants.