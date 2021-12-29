VOA ‘attempts’ suicide allegedly due to harassment by officials, YSRCP leaders

Visakhapatnam

29 December 2021 19:58 IST

Union seeks action against those responsible

A Village Organisation Assistant(VOA) reportedly tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide due to alleged harassment by officials and local YSR Congress Party leaders at Padayatrapalem village of Sabbavaram mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The victim Aruna Kumari, who is woking as VOA of AP Velugu, has been allegedly being harassed by the ruling party leaders and AP Velugu officials for the last one month with threats of termination of services, and appointment of a new VOA in her place.

Advertising

Advertising

V.V. Srinivasa Rao, honorary district president of AP Velugu VOA (Animators) Employees Union, affiliated to the CITU, alleged that Ms. Aruna Kumari had taken the extreme step unable to bear the harassment. She was admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment. Mr. Srinivasa Rao, along with district general secretary K. Lakshmi Prasanna and Sabbavaram VOAs Manga Satyavathi, Lavanya, Lakshmi and Mani, called on the victim at the hospital.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded suspension of the officials and action against YSRCP leaders, who were responsible for making Ms. Aruna Kumari take the extreme step. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.