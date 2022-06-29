VMRDA’s new auditorium inaugurated at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter June 29, 2022 19:43 IST

It will be useful for residents to organise functions, says Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, along with Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, inaugurated an open auditorium at Samatha Nagar, Gajuwaka, here Wednesday. The auditorium was constructed by the VMRDA in an area of 1.56 acre with a budget of ₹225 lakh. Mr. Mallikarjuna hoped that the auditorium will be useful for the residents who can organise events like marriages, birthdays and other functions. He also appealed to them to keep the auditorium clean. Ms. Vijaya Nirmala said that they would take steps to increase greenery on the auditorium premises to attract the visitors. Staff of the VMRDA were present.



